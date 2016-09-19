Dallas non-profit inks world’s biggest charity deal: $23bn in rubber gloves!

A tiny Texas non-profit run by a self-professed social influencer and actress has signed the richest charity deal in world history – the sale of 300 BILLION rubber gloves for more than US$23 billion, accounting for three quarters of the world’s total rubber glove production this year.

The Superstar Art Foundation, headed by actress May Liu, is registered as a non-profit charity with the IRS, but Liu has signed a Sale and Purchase agreement to sell one billion boxes of Cranberry Evolve nitrile gloves – each box containing 300 gloves.

According to the Agreement, Superstar Art Foundation says it already has the massive shipment on the ground in the USA and in its possession: “Seller hereby warrants that the Goods or Products are already manufactured and are OTG USA and are ready for purchase and shipping/delivery”.

That would have taken some doing. Gloves manufacturers say they can fit just under 1.8 million rubber gloves into a standard shipping container, meaning the total shipment would have needed 167,000 shipping containers, requiring the nine largest container ships in the world and a fleet of 88,000 container trucks to shift them across the USA. Somebody would have noticed – even in Texas.

The contract, dated August 23, was executed by both CEOs.

It’s not clear how a non-profit obtained the money to buy 300 billion rubber gloves in the first place, or why.

So who is buying 300 billion rubber gloves? Another Texas company called Res Novae Commodity Group, headed by Malaysian-born Makeswari S Paraman, who uses the name Marilyn Macey in the USA.

The authenticity of the documents has been confirmed by Macey in a terse email exchange centred on how Investigate Magazine managed to obtain them from Res Novae’s London manager Lindsay Smallbone:

Of course, it’s possible that there’s far more to this “Dallas charity corners world rubber gloves market” story than meets the eye, especially as Asia could not have produced 300 billion Cranberry gloves for one client this year, given the huge existing demand for PPE.

And still the question remains: how could a non-profit charity subject to strict rules by the IRS get involved in the world’s largest commercial rubber gloves deal?